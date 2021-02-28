The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI
