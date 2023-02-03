It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is beginning to push back in this morning and we're only going to be seeing more of it as we go through the day. Find out when the activi…
Improvement in temperatures today over Tuesday. The warming trend will be short-lived though with another cold front set to arrive Thursday af…
Temperatures going down today and winds going up. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect late tonight and through the morning on Friday. See …
A forecast for intermittent snowfall often refers to light snow falling for short durations with no accumulation, or a light dusting, expected.
More light snow on a blustery Friday was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across much of southern Wisconsin.