Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. A -1-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

