Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -7.57. A 2-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.