Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.