It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Madison, WI
While we won't be seeing as much snow as Illinois, there could be just enough to cause issues Wednesday morning for some. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
A quick burst of light, powdery snow is expected to overspread much of central and southern Wisconsin between about 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, likely reducing visibility and causing slippery roads.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
While only southeastern Wisconsin will see any impact from the storm — and that in a minor way — central and northern Illinois will be part of a swath of snow reaching double-digit totals, according to forecasters.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Southern Wisconsin dodged the powerful storm still hammering much of the middle of the country on Thursday with quiet and cold weather that will gave way to a warming trend, according to forecasters.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…