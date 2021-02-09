 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 0.62. Today's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian town hit by worst flooding in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News