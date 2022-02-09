Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI
