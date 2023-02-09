Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.