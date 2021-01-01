It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.11. 14 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Madison, WI
South-central and southwest Wisconsin are under a winter storm watch and expected to see the most snow, but multiple inches will fall across the state, according to forecasters.
Powerful snowstorm set to pound Wisconsin starting Tuesday afternoon. See how much will fall and when
The heavy, wet snow will hit hardest across southwest and south-central Wisconsin, with a winter storm warning for that area from 4 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday, while a winter weather advisory is in effect to the north and east from 6 p.m. through noon, according to forecasters.
There still is some uncertainty on the strength and track of the system, as well as the precipitation type, but the new year figures to start on a messy note for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Southeastern Wisconsin residents will see enough snow Friday to shovel, while it's uncertain how much south-central Wisconsin will get, according to forecasters.
