Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.