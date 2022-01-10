Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.