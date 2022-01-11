It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 7 degrees is today's low. Ex…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. A 3-degree low is fore…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low…
- Updated
After a storm system delivers high winds and snow to Wisconsin on Wednesday, two waves of below-zero cold will follow, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 13 degrees is today's…