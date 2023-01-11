 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Madison, WI

Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 12:08 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

