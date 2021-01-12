It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.76. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI
Quiet and mild weather will continue for the next week, but arctic air could be headed to Wisconsin and the region later this month thanks to changes in the polar vortex, according to forecasters.
As many learned during the brutal cold of late January two years ago, a weakening of the polar vortex is bad news for Wisconsin, and meteorologists have been seeing signs of that pointing toward cold outbreaks starting during the third week of January, AccuWeather said.
After seeing highs near 40 at mid-week, southern Wisconsin could see snow before highs tumble to the low 20s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Mild weather to continue, but arctic cold looms later in January for Wisconsin due to polar vortex weakening
Forecasters say signs are pointing toward cold air outbreaks that will begin during the third week of January, ending what has been a mild winter for Wisconsin.
Foggy and warm (for winter) Monday for southern Wisconsin, but polar vortex may bring bitter cold later in January
"Many of the chips are beginning to line up to suggest we will see a shift of the polar vortex and an arctic invasion across the central and eastern U.S. and Canada toward the end of the month," AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
No precipitation is in the forecast for the next week for southern Wisconsin, with temperatures around normal, according to forecasters.
