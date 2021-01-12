 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.76. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

