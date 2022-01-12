Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 7 degrees is today's low. Ex…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low tempe…
Southern Wisconsin will see warmer weather starting Tuesday and could see its next accumulating snow Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. We'll see a low temperat…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. A 3-degree low is fore…