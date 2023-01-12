Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.