Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI
Quiet and mild weather will continue for the next week, but arctic air could be headed to Wisconsin and the region later this month thanks to changes in the polar vortex, according to forecasters.
After seeing highs near 40 at mid-week, southern Wisconsin could see snow before highs tumble to the low 20s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Mild weather to continue, but arctic cold looms later in January for Wisconsin due to polar vortex weakening
Forecasters say signs are pointing toward cold air outbreaks that will begin during the third week of January, ending what has been a mild winter for Wisconsin.
As many learned during the brutal cold of late January two years ago, a weakening of the polar vortex is bad news for Wisconsin, and meteorologists have been seeing signs of that pointing toward cold outbreaks starting during the third week of January, AccuWeather said.
Foggy and warm (for winter) Monday for southern Wisconsin, but polar vortex may bring bitter cold later in January
"Many of the chips are beginning to line up to suggest we will see a shift of the polar vortex and an arctic invasion across the central and eastern U.S. and Canada toward the end of the month," AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.