Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
Quiet and mild weather will continue for the next week, but arctic air could be headed to Wisconsin and the region later this month thanks to changes in the polar vortex, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
After seeing highs near 40 at mid-week, southern Wisconsin could see snow before highs tumble to the low 20s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Mild weather to continue, but arctic cold looms later in January for Wisconsin due to polar vortex weakening
Forecasters say signs are pointing toward cold air outbreaks that will begin during the third week of January, ending what has been a mild winter for Wisconsin.
