Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
This evening in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. …
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
A warm front will lift over southern Wisconsin Wednesday, but will be quickly followed by a cold front Thursday. Find out when rain and snow are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be c…
"We really ought to be worrying about the bigger picture," Dan Wallace said of climate change.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It wi…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 d…