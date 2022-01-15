It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI
