Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Madison, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.