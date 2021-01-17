 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.86. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 10:57 PM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm sends accumulating snow to Upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News