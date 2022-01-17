It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Madison, WI
