Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.