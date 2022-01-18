Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 19-degree low is for…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, wit…
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
‘Saskatchewan screamer’ snowstorm now tracking for hardest hit on Iowa Friday, with just glancing blow for southern Wisconsin
Several inches of snow could fall in southwestern Minnesota and western Iowa on Friday, as the “Saskatchewan screamer” now looks to track west of southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.