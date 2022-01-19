Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. A -2-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.