Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

