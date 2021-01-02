 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 26.01. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

