Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

