It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. …
- Updated
Winter storms on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day with bring ice and snow to southern Wisconsin. Up to nine inches is possible.
Snow looks likely across Southern Wisconsin today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
- Updated
Up to 8 inches of snow could fall in far southeastern Wisconsin, and much less to the north and west Saturday into early Sunday, forecasters said, while stressing that the storm track was far from certain this far in advance.
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. You may…
- Updated
Southern Wisconsin’s nearly snowless 2021-22 season ended with the first snowstorm of the year overnight Sunday into Monday and the next will follow on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
It’s too early to know how much might fall, but forecasters say southern Wisconsin’s next chance for accumulating snow will be on New Year’s Day.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.