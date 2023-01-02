It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Madison, WI
