Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.