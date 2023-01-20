It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
We have all just lived through the mildest three-week stretch at the beginning of Northern Hemisphere winter that has ever been recorded!
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Models are sho…
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool tempe…
Snow still likely in Wisconsin today, but we'll see a gradual decrease in the coverage and intensity of the activity. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 d…
This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small ha…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Model…