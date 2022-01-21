It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. 12 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI
