 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. 12 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News