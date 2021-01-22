 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 5.61. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

