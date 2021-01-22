It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 5.61. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.69. 14 degrees …
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, when some light snow could hit before or during the NFC title game in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will rise to the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, then plunge to around zero Friday night, according to forecasters.
Temperatures in the northern Plains and Midwest from Jan. 24-28 should average 10 to 20 degrees below normal, which could put highs in the single digits and lows below zero, AccuWeather said.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.86. Today's forecasted …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees toda…