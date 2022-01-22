 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

