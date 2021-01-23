 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.46. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Southwest storm pattern to douse California and pack snow potential

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News