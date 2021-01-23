It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.46. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.69. 14 degrees …
Temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, when some light snow could hit before or during the NFC title game in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Snow Saturday night into Sunday will have Wisconsin residents shoveling and snow-blowing, and could impact the start of the NFC title game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will rise to the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, then plunge to around zero Friday night, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.86. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 5.61. We'll see a low temp…