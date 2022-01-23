It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 8:00 PM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. We'll see a low temper…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. A -2-degree low is for…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.