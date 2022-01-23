 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 8:00 PM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

