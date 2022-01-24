Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.