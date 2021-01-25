It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14.55. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
- Updated
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, when some light snow could hit before or during the NFC title game in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Snow Saturday night into Sunday will have Wisconsin residents shoveling and snow-blowing, and could impact the start of the NFC title game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 25.61. A 11-degree low is …
Temperatures will rise to the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, then plunge to around zero Friday night, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.69. 14 degrees …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 5.61. We'll see a low temp…