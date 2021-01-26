It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 11.32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI
Several inches of snow will fall, with the most in southeastern Wisconsin and along the Illinois border and the least to the north, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, when some light snow could hit before or during the NFC title game in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Snow Saturday night into Sunday will have Wisconsin residents shoveling and snow-blowing, and could impact the start of the NFC title game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
