It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 10. A 8-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Madison, WI
