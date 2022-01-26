Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 10. A 8-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.