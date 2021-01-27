Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 11.92. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.