Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

