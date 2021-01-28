 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 20.97. A 4-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

