Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.