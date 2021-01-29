It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 16.47. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several inches of snow will fall, with the most in southeastern Wisconsin and along the Illinois border and the least to the north, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Forecasters are watching a powerful system pounding California that likely will affect the Midwest starting Saturday, but exactly where is uncertain at this point.
- Updated
While confidence is increasing that accumulating snow will fall Saturday and Sunday, there still is considerable uncertainty regarding amounts and the timing of the snow, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Several inches had fallen by daybreak and more was expected, with far southern and southeastern Wisconsin experiencing the hardest hit, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 25.61. A 11-degree low is …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14.55. A 23-degree low is …
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, when some light snow could hit before or during the NFC title game in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 11.32. Today's forec…