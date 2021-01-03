Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 22.9. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.