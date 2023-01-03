Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Madison, WI
