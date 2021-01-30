 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.46. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

